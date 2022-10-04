SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Keep Suffolk Beautiful are hosting a “Halloween Cleanup” to help residents get in the mood and scare away some litter.

The event is a costumed cleanup set for October 22 and will take place from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Participants will meet outside of the Nansemond Brewing Station (212 E. Washington St., Suffolk VA 23434) to sign in and receive equipment such as litter grabbers, safety vests, gloves, and bags. From there, the cleanup will radiate towards Main Street.



To add incentive for amazing costumes, there will be prizes for three categories at the conclusion of the event. Those costume categories will be Most Scary, Most Original, and Most Environmentally Friendly.