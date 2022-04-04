SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating nearby shooting incidents that damaged a home and a vehicle Friday night.

Both incidents happened around the same time and down the street from each other.

Around 7:15 p.m., an officer responded to the 200 block of Pine Street. The occupants of a vehicle at that location reported that their vehicle had been struck by gunfire at the corner of Smith and Wellons Streets. No one in the car was injured by the gunfire.

A couple minutes later, officers heard gunshots in the area and responded to the 400 block of Wilson Street where they discovered a home with bullet holes in the front. The resident of the home was not hurt.

Suffolk Police confirmed they believe the two incidents may be related.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website ( www.suffolkva.us/spd ) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.