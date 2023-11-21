SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A holiday parade packed with floats, marching bands and more will fill the streets of Downtown Suffolk with music and festive fun on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The annual parade, hosted by Suffolk Parks & Recreation, will get going down West Washington Street at 7 p.m. and will continue along North Main Street toward Finney Avenue.

This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland.

Be aware, if you need to go to downtown Suffolk on Saturday, Dec. 9 that on-street parking on W. Washington and North Main Streets will be restricted from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. that day.

All streets within the Lakeside community will close at 4 p.m. for set-up. Road closures and detours will be posted and traffic control will be in place.

Free parking is available in the lots surrounding the event site:

Cherry Street & Saratoga Street Lot (107 S. Saratoga Street)

Saratoga Street Lot (107 N. Saratoga Street)

Carolina Road & Main Street Lot (144 S. Main Street)

Commerce Street & Franklin Street (120 N. Commerce Street)

First Baptist Church Lot (corner of Finney Avenue and North Main Street, 200 N. Main Street)

Godwin Courts Building Lot (located behind the Courts Building, 150 N. Main Street)

Market Park (adjacent to the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum, 330 N. Main Street)

Prentis Street Lot (201 Prentis Street)

City Hall Parking Lot (442 W. Washington Street)

WAVY TV 10’s Brett Hall will be co-hosting the Suffolk TV broadcast of the parade this year. If you see him, say hi!