Suffolk Holiday Parade canceled, free drive-thru light display to open

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city’s Parks & Recreation Department announced Friday that the 2020 Suffolk Holiday Parade is canceled due to concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we remain under Governor Ralph Northam’s Executive Order which continues to limit the number of individuals that can gather together in public settings and mandates the wearing of masks, unfortunately, we are required to re-evaluate largescale gatherings including parades, festivals, and similar events that we have traditionally enjoyed during the holiday season,” city officials said in a statement released.

The parade was scheduled for Saturday, December 12. Residents are encouraged to celebrate the holiday spirit at the inaugural Suffolk Festival of Lights with over 35,000 bulbs at Sleepy Hole Park located at 4616 Sleepy Hole Road.

The free drive-thru holiday light display will be open November 20 at 5:30 p.m. through December 30 at 9:30 p.m. The display will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

