Suffolk holds ribbon cutting for 2nd inclusive playground

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new inclusive playground in Suffolk.
Officials from Suffolk Parks & Recreation held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon for the playground at Bennett’s Creek Park.
The playground will be the second inclusive playground in Suffolk. The first is the Kids Zone Community Playground at Lake Meade Park, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway behind Kroger, which opened in 2019.
All of Suffolk’s playgrounds are accessible, meaning they meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
What makes an inclusive playground different is that it incorporates universal design to create a space so that children with different abilities can interact and play together. The design also allows adults of varying ages and abilities to also engage with the children in their care.
