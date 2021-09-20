Suffolk high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual abuse of student

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high school teacher in Suffolk has been arrested over the weekend and is accused of sexual abuse of a student.
According to Suffolk Police, they were contacted Saturday morning after a student told her mother of the incident that had allegedly occurred at King’s Fork High School on Friday.
After further investigation, police arrested 60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley. He is accused of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and sexual abuse of a child.
Police say the incident is still under investigation.
No further information has been released.
