Suffolk high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual abuse of student

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high school teacher in Suffolk has been arrested over the weekend and is accused of sexual abuse of a student.

According to Suffolk Police, they were contacted Saturday morning after a student told her mother of the incident that had allegedly occurred at King’s Fork High School on Friday.

After further investigation, police arrested 60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley. He is accused of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and sexual abuse of a child.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley, September 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)