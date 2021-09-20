Suffolk high school teacher arrested, accused of sexual abuse of student

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley, September 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A high school teacher in Suffolk has been arrested over the weekend and is accused of sexual abuse of a student.

According to Suffolk Police, they were contacted Saturday morning after a student told her mother of the incident that had allegedly occurred at King’s Fork High School on Friday.

After further investigation, police arrested 60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley. He is accused of indecent liberties with a child by a custodian and sexual abuse of a child.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

60-year-old Bruce Todd Gidley, September 20, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10