Suffolk health officials report rabid raccoon

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials say a raccoon involved in an “incident” with a cat on Sunday has tested positive for rabies.

The Suffolk Health Department released the information Thursday after receiving notice the raccoon has tested positive.

Officials say the incident with the cat happened in the 7400 block of Old Myrtle Road.

The cat has received a rabies booster and will be under a 45-day confinement.

Anyone who has had contact with the raccoon or other wild animal in the vicinity of the 7400 block of Old Myrtle Road should contact the health department or animal control.

Contact Suffolk Animal Control at 757-514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at 757-514-4751.

