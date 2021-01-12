Suffolk General District Court to have limited openings between Jan. 13 and Jan. 15

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk General District Court will be open for certain businesses only from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15.

The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Tuesday saying that the court will be open for video arraignments, bond hearings, protective orders, other emergency matters only.

A release from the sheriff’s office states that all matters scheduled to be heard will be continued and notices of new court dates sent out by the clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office will remain closed to the public for the remainder of the week.

Parties having business with the COurt can reach the clerk’s office at (757) 514-4822 during normal business hours.