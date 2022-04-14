SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday morning on the outskirts of downtown Suffolk.

According to police, the Happy Shopper in the 600 block of East Washington Street was robbed at gunpoint around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. Officers say that the armed suspect entered the store and forced the employee to open the register and a gaming device.

The suspect left on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Officials say the suspect is described as a Black male, nearly 6 foot tall, large build, wearing sunglasses and a black medical mask.

No one was injured.