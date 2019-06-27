Suffolk first responders train for active shooter situation

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders in Suffolk and nearby localities teamed up for active shooter response training Wednesday morning.

Around 60 people were involved at the drill that took place at the College and Career Academy at Pruden Campus.

Beth Anne Bradshaw, who is the public information officer for Suffolk Public Schools, says district officials were able to look in on the training and they are always learning ways how to keep staff and students safe.

“Seeing actual gunmen and injured people in our building that could be there, it makes you think through the details of how to save lives,” she said.

Captain John McCarley, who has been with the police department for 17 years, says school shooting training started up after the Columbine High School shooting in 1999. But after the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, is when their training really began to evoke so they could respond better.

Drama students were on hand to act as those injured or killed. McCarley says it helped with teaching officers how to respond during the mayhem.

“Reaction, we want to know how officers will respond in the chaos. You have people running at you, grabbing you, giving you information. You hear gunshots. We want to see where the law enforcement focus is when this is going on,” he said.

On the heels of the tragedy at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shooting, McCarley says there was a sense of urgency at Wednesday’s training to be ready.

While their tactics are always evolving, he says their quick response will always remain the same.

“We’re coming. You can believe we’re coming. It’s just what you can do till we get there,” McCarley said.

He recommends knowing the run, hide, and fight tactic and says his department also offers speaking engagements to teach residents on what to do.

The department is also currently training city employees.