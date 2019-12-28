Suffolk officials: Pedestrian struck, killed by train

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk first responders are on the scene of a fatal incident involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train.

Suffolk officials say the incident occurred Friday evening in the 300 block of East Washington Street at the intersection of Hall Avenue and East Washington Street.

Emergency communications received information about the incident at 6:30 p.m., officials said in a news release.

First responders arrived on scene and confirmed the victim is deceased.

The roadway and the rail crossing at Liberty Street and Moore Avenue are closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated as information becomes available.

