SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue saved a cat stuck in a storm drain early Monday.

Crews were called to the Burbage Grant neighborhood where heavy rain caused water to rise around the cat’s head.

Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue Courtesy: Sufflok Fire & Rescue

Ladder 11’s crew lifted up the storm drain and were able to safely free the animal before it was overcome by water.