Suffolk Fire & Rescue responds to residental chimney fire on Freeman Mill Road

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 900 block of Freeman Mill Road on Saturday evening.

According to a release, emergency response was contacted at 7:48 p.m. and the first fire unit arrived on scene at 7:57 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a fire coming from the chimney. Crews worked quickly and were able to contain the fire to the chimney area.

The two occupants of the home are safe and are able to remain at the residence.