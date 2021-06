SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire officials are offering a program to provide smoke alarms for residents who are hearing impaired.

The Hearing Impaired Smoke Alarm Program offers a compliment of special devices designed to alert deaf and hard of hearing occupants when smoke or fire is detected.

Suffolk residents can schedule the installation and instruction on the specialized alarms by contacting the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office at (757) 514-4540.