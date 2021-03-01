Suffolk Fire & Rescue cancels 4th annual academy

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Suffolk Fire & Rescue have canceled their 4th Annual Citizens’ Fire & Rescue Academy due to COVID-19.



The academy would have typically been scheduled to begin in early May and last through June 2021.

Officials say they have made the hard decision to forego this year’s Academy due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties related to logistics, required safety precautions, and the hands-on nature of the academy.



They encouraged interested applicants to wait for next spring for future plans.

The academy will be free to attend and will be open to citizens of Suffolk age 18 or older that have registered once the 2022 session dates are officially announced and they are accepted to attend.

By way of history, the academy is a wonderful opportunity for citizens to learn firsthand about the inner workings and operations of Suffolk Fire & Rescue, or for those possibly interested in a career in the fire service.