Suffolk Fire & Rescue announces officer, firefighter, and paramedic of the year

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Fire & Rescue Department is honoring its officer, firefighter, and paramedic of the year.

Suffolk Fire Chief Michael J. Barakey announced the following honors:

Officer of the Year was awarded to Captain Leon A. Ratliff, Jr. who has been with the department since 1998 after spending two years with Suffolk Police.

In addition to being the department’s training Captain, officials say he has directed 11 recruit academies including a Joint Academy with Portsmouth Fire & Emergency Medical Services.

He is also heavily involved in the departments training courses and managing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Operations personnel and the city during the pandemic.

“Captain Ratliff’s priorities and mindset have always focused on the men and women that he serves, along with the community that he is sworn to protect,” Barakey said in a statement released.

Paramedic of the Year was awarded to Firefighter/Medic II Amy Dunn-Brown who has been with the department since 2011. She helps train other Advanced Life Support providers to maintain their certifications throughout the department.

Dunn-Brown coordinated the department’s MDA “Fill the Boot” campaign for 2 years, assisted with Project Lifesaver clients, and is a Pediatric Advanced Life Support instructor, Handtevy Instructor, and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support instructor.

“She is a leader in her field, earning respect for her clinical knowledge, compassionate care, and sound, ethical decision-making,” Barakey said.

Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Master Firefighter Lucas D. Weaver who has been with the department since 2001. He is a member of the Technical Rescue Team and the chairman of the department’s Health & Safety Committee.

Weaver received the Department’s Medal of Merit for his work with the Health & Safety Committee and the implementation of a cancer prevention initiative.

“He continues to make great strides in improving health and wellness in the Department,” said Barakey.

“I am honored to acknowledge the many accomplishments of these award recipients, as they are true examples of the quality of public servants present within our entire organization. Their commitment to saving lives and protecting property is unparalleled. I couldn’t be more proud of these amazing individuals,” Chief Barakey said while reflecting on the award winners.