Suffolk fire crews work ditch fire on Audubon Road Saturday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire Department worked a small ditch fire on Saturday morning.
The fire extended into the woods on Audubon Road.
Firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading any further.
No injuries were reported.
