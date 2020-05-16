Suffolk fire crews work ditch fire on Audubon Road Saturday morning

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire Department worked a small ditch fire on Saturday morning.

The fire extended into the woods on Audubon Road.

Firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire from spreading any further.

No injuries were reported.

