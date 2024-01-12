SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue assisted with a vehicle crash Thursday night.

According to officials, Ladder 11 and Engine 25 were headed back to the station after clearing an earlier accident, when they saw two damaged vehicles and stopped to help.

Suffolk Bridge Road crash (Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Suffolk Bridge Road crash (Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Suffolk Bridge Road crash (Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

Crews say the accident occurred at Bridge Road and College Drive on Jan. 11 at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Major impact damage was reported on both of the vehicles.

No injuries were reported at either accident the Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to.