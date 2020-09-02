Suffolk Fire, Chesapeake Fire begin automatic aid agreement program to reduce response time

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Chesapeake Fire announced on Wednesday that the departments will launch an automatic aid agreement program.

The aid agreement allows resources to automatically be dispatched which will reduce response times and increase structure fire responses to bordering areas between the two cities. This will get critical resources on the scene of an emergency much faster. The areas that will generate the automatic response will be predefined locations.

“Over the past year, firefighters from both departments participated in live-fire training at the Virginia Beach Fire Training Center. During these evolutions, departments worked to streamline communication and fire ground tactics in preparation for automatic aid responses,” said officials with the City of Suffolk.

“Fire administrators also identified call types, developed new dispatching practices, and shared policies to ensure firefighters have the tools needed to work as one team.”

The agreement is a result of sharing resources and providing aid on calls in bordering areas over the years, as well as the existing agreement between Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach fire departments.

