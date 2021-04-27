Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to offer free boater safety course

A Landing Blitz volunteer at a previous event in Manistee discusses with a boater the importance of cleaning, draining and drying his boat to avoid spreading invasive species from one water body to another.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the Suffolk Fire & Rescue Maritime Incident Response Team, and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources have teamed up to host a free Virginia Boater Safety Course.

The course is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station #9 in Chuckatuck. Officials say the course is for anyone who will be operating any type of motorized watercraft.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Station #9 is located at 300 Kings Highway.

Virginia law requires all operators to meet the education requirements of this course before they can operate any motorized boat 10 HP or greater or personal watercraft/PWC (jet ski).

You can preregister for the class online here. Class size is limited to 16 students. No walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the class. The class is open to all ages and children under 12 must be accompanied by a participating adult.



Facemasks are required for all students. The one-day course will have several breaks throughout along with a 1-hour lunch break.

At the end of the course, a written test will be given and will be graded on site and followed by issuing of the Boater Safety Card.

For questions, contact Suffolk Fire & Rescue Fire Station #9 at 757-514-7596.