SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a residential fire in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Crews arrived to find light smoke showing. The fire was contained to a bedroom on the second floor with moderate smoke conditions on the interior, officials said.

At 5:59 pm this evening Downtown crews responded to a reported residential fire in the 200 Blk of Pine At. Battalion 1 arrived and reported light smoke showing. Fire was contained to a bedroom on the second floor with moderate smoke conditions interior.

The cause has not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.