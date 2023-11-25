SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a residential fire in the 200 block of Pine Street.

Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue

Crews arrived to find light smoke showing. The fire was contained to a bedroom on the second floor with moderate smoke conditions on the interior, officials said.

The cause has not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.

