SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 8200 block of Harlan Drive at 4:07 a.m. for a kitchen fire. The fire was reported to be under control by 4:25 a.m.

The fire was contained to the kitchen, but heavy smoke damage was reported to be seen throughout the structure.

Suffolk Harlan Drive fire (Courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

No injuries were reported.

Multiple dogs were rescued from the home and one bird was found deceased.

Three adults and one juvenile have been displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross is working to assist the family.

The fire was determined to be accidental and caused by attended cooking.