Suffolk fifth grader died from COVID-19, family says

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk Public Schools elementary school student died from COVID-19, the child’s family says.

Teresa Sperry was a fifth grader at Hillpoint Elementary, her mother Nicole confirmed to WAVY’s Andy Fox.

“She was beautiful and a friend to everyone,” she said.

The family said they would only share additional details later on Wednesday through the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters. CHKD confirmed that the child died on Monday.

I just spoke with mother of Teresa Sperry. The fifth grade Hillpoint Elementary Student in Suffolk who died from COVID 19. Her mom Nicole confirms the cause of death. She told me “she was beautiful and a friend to everyone.” Hopefully have more from the family later. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) September 29, 2021

Suffolk Superintendent John B. Gordon III sent out a statement on Tuesday and said the district would offer counseling and support services to students and staff.

“Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student. Out of respect for the family, we will not release the student’s name and will do our part to guard the privacy of the family,” Gordon wrote in a letter to families.

Suffolk’s schools require masks for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

A photo of Teresa Sperry (Via Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters)

Sperry’s death comes under two months after the region’s first child COVID-19 death was reported. 17-year-old Schwanda Corprew was a student at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk.

The Virginia Department of Health so far has reported COVID-19 12 deaths in people 19 and and younger. Sperry’s death had not been added to state data as of Wednesday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Follow Andy Fox on Twitter for more.