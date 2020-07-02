Suffolk Farmer’s Market returns walk-through market service

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk Farmers’ Market-To-Go has begun transitioning back to the traditional Farmers’ Market under the open-air pavilion located at 524 North Main Street in Downtown Suffolk.

Starting on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., customers may shop and make on-site purchases from vendors.

The Market says customers may also continue to contact vendors directly to pre-order items for Saturday pick-up.

In coordination with the Governor’s reopening guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, customers walking through the Market are asked to wear facemasks and maintain physical social distance between parties.

A hand washing station and hand sanitizer will be readily available for Market-goers as a safety precaution.

The Market said they will feature arts and crafts vendors and other merchants at a later date.

Live entertainment and children’s programming will resume when safe for the public to attend such gatherings.

For more information on Suffolk Farmer’s Market, visit their website.

