SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Farmers’ Market returns on May 7.

The weekly market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through November 19. The market will have locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, meats and poultry, eggs, jellies, jams, honey, pickles and handmade artisan crafts.

Event organizers say it will be located at the corner of Constance Road and North Main Street directly behind the Suffolk Visitor Center.

The market will also include live music, a petting zoo and food trucks.

