Suffolk family learns son has leukemia on the way home from vacation

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Thomas family from Suffolk spent the last week on an Alaskan cruise.

Melissa Thomas says her family was having a great time, but her 16-year-old, Marshall, wasn’t feeling the best.

“He was diagnosed with mono before we left. We were told he would be fine to go,” said Marshall’s parents.

Melissa says Marshall was on antibiotics for the first part of the trip and perked up, but by the end of the trip, he wasn’t feeling well again. During a layover in Denver, on their way back home to Virginia, Marshall got worse.

“A flight attendant suggested we have a paramedic look at him once we landed,” said Melissa Thomas.

He was rushed to Children’s Hospital Colorado, where the Thomas family learned what was really going on.

“Another three and a half, four hour trip to Virginia would be too long for him to sit there, so when we got here, we found out it was leukemia,” said Nick Thomas.

The family learned Marshall will have to stay for treatment. The soonest he can go home is two weeks, but they say it’s looking like he’ll be there closer to a month. Luckily for the family, they have a friend who lives in Denver who is helping out.

“She’s watching the other five kids, but she’s moving to another state next week, so we have to find another place for our family,” Nick said.

The family wants to stay together while Marshall gets treatment, so finding a place to stay is a big concern. They’re asking the community to keep them in their prayers and are hoping Marshall will be home soon.

The family says Marshall will need three years of treatment, and they hope to get back to Virginia soon.

If you would like to help, you can make donations to the Thomas family via the Friends & Family option on PayPal, MarchforMarshall@gmail.com.