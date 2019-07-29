Suffolk family adjusts to life with son’s leukemia diagnosis after returning home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A family of eight is now back home in Suffolk adjusting to their new normal.

10 On Your Side told you back in June the family was on vacation about to board a flight in Denver to come back home, when the oldest child, 16-year-old Marshall Thomas became very sick.

A trip to the hospital revealed some scary news. Marshall was diagnosed with leukemia.

The family had to stay in Colorado for about a month while Marshall received treatment and would be well enough to fly home to continue treatment.

His mother Melissa describes the moment she learned he had leukemia and the question she asked the doctor

Melissa said, “Could your test tell you you’re wrong? and she said no, so it was at that point we had to just accept.”

