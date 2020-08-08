Suffolk estimates $2.2 million in damages following Tropical Storm Isaias, 2 tornados

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two tornadoes associated with Tropical Storm Isaias left the City of Suffolk with a total of 110 structures damaged estimating nearly $2.2 million, according to the Suffolk Department of Community Development.

The city released a statement on Friday that said the residential and commercial structures sustained damages ranging from minor (missing shingles, etc.) to total losses (not economically feasible to rebuild).

As storm clean-up continues, the city reminds citizens of the following:

Use caution or seek professional assistance when removing fallen trees, cleaning up debris, or using equipment, such as chain saws.

Clean and disinfect everything that got wet.

Air out enclosed spaces by opening all doors and windows whenever you are present and as security concerns allow.

Be careful during clean-up. Wear protective clothing, use appropriate face coverings or masks if cleaning mold or other debris, and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet while working with someone else.

Those affected are reminded to notifying their private insurance company and contact the Suffolk Department of Community Development at 757-514-4150 to report damages.

As this is the beginning of hurricane season, residents are also reminded to do the following to prepare:

Plan ahead and have an emergency kit prepared and stocked with sufficient supplies including food and water for each family member for at least five days, face masks, and sanitizer.

Keep cellphones charged, and get a charging device that doesn’t require electricity.

Take time now rather than when a storm is approaching to trim or remove damaged trees and limbs close enough to fall on structures.

Clear any clogged areas or debris to prevent water damage to your property.

A complete list of preparedness steps and links to important information can be found online.

Latest News