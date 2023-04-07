SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The start of the school day at Northern Shores Elementary was delayed Friday morning because of the smell of smoke.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue was called to the school, located in the 6700 Block of Respass Beach Road, at 8:45 a.m. The first units arrived at 8:53 a.m. The building had already been evacuated. Due to the time of the call, though, many students were still on buses and had not entered the building yet, according to fire officials.

Crews entered the building and could smell smoke. They searched the school and never found a fire. Suffolk Fire & Rescue determined a faulty HVAC unit was the source of the smoke.

The situation was taken care of, and everyone was allowed in the building at 9:40 a.m.