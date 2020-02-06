Suffolk Economic Development job fair to be held in March

In this Sept. 17, 2019, photo job seekers line up to speak to recruiters during an Amazon job fair in Dallas. On Friday, Oct. 4, the U.S. government issues the September jobs report. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Economic Development will be hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn – Suffolk Riverfront, located at 100 East Constance Road.

This fair is in collaboration with the Suffolk Workforce Development, Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority, and Virginia Career Works – Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

The job fair is open to everyone in the community who may be looking for new opportunities, seeking a career change, or wanting to learn about industries that may be a better fit for them.

The event will showcase more than two dozen companies, most of them based in Suffolk. A diverse mix of industries represented, including food and beverage processing, advanced manufacturing, industrial contracting, medical, administrative, technology, distribution and warehousing, and retail.

There will also be representatives from post-secondary educators, including trade schools and research centers.

City officials say employers will be interested in fulfilling positions ranging from ‘no experience required’ to ‘college degree preferred,’ and many offer valuable on-the-job training programs.

Guests are encouraged to bring a resume and dress professionally. Many employers are hiring immediately for open positions.

The event is free to attend. Registration is required for companies to reserve a table as spots are quickly filling up, and spaces are reserved for Suffolk-based companies exclusively at this point.

For a sampling of participating companies and more information visit the Facebook page for the Suffolk Job Fair.