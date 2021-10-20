Suffolk drops late registration fee for upcoming Youth Winter League

In this April 14, 2020, photo, baseball and softball bags for Colin and Catherine Graves lie untouched in Monroeville, Pa. The spring seasons for both children’s youth leagues are on hold and in danger of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Will Graves)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The late fee to register for the Youth Winter League in Suffolk has been waived.

Suffolk parents eager to sign their children up for youth winter basketball, indoor soccer, and cheer will have until Oct. 29 to do so and without any late registration fee.

Online registration is currently available through October 29 here.

Basketball, cheer, and indoor soccer are available for ages 4 to 15.

In person registration is available at the following locations:

Now through October 22: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office (134 South 6th Street).

October 2, 9, 16, and 23: Saturday’s from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Creekside (1000 Bennetts Creek Park Road) and Mack Benn Jr. Recreation Centers (1253 Nansemond Parkway).

Lil Dribblers, Lil Pom Pom, and Tiny Kickz (ages 4 to 5) registration fee is $40 for residents, $50 for non-residents. Youth Basketball, Cheering, and Indoor Soccer (ages 6 to 15) Registration fee is $60 for residents, and $70 for non-residents.

The season will begin the first full week in December.