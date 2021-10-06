Suffolk drainage project begins downtown this week

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Department of Public Works started a drainage project in the downtown area on Monday.

The project includes installing drainage piping systems through the intersection of West Washington Street and Saratoga Street and will require the intersection to fully close for about 30 days.

After work at the intersection, work will move south on South Saratoga Street to Jackson Street, and then along Jackson Street to Lee Street.

Traffic will be allowed through the work zones with lane closures after the initial intersection work.

The project also includes a stormwater pond to help when there are large rainfall events in the area. it will also support the downtown library, which will soon be constructed.

The project will total about 90 days for major in-street work.

