SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed Kevin Wyne as Director of Planning and Community Development on Tuesday, February 7.

Wyne joined Suffolk in 2016 as the principal planner and was later promoted to assistant director of planning and community development in March 2022.

He has been serving as interim director of the department since May 2022.

Wyne brings over 16 years of professional planning experience at the local level to the role.

Before his time with Suffolk, he served in a planning and zoning capacity with the City of Hopewell, the Town of Warrenton, and the City of Poquoson.

Wyne holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Urban Studies and Geography from Virginia Commonwealth University, as well as a Certified Planner certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners.