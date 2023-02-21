Suffolk Director of Media and Community Relation, Jennifer Moore. (Courtesy: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk City Manager Al Moor appointed a new director of media and community relations.

Jennifer Moore has been named as the director of media and community relations effective, Wednesday, February 22.

Moore joined the City of Suffolk in April 2022 as the assistant director of media and community relations. She has been serving as the interim director of the department since June 2022.

Moore brings over 17 years of public relations, marketing, business development and leadership program coordination. She spent 10 years with Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority as communication and government relation director.