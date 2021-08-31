Suffolk Department of Public Works hosts kids from local nonprofit

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Department of Public Works hosted kids from a local nonprofit group to learn more about public works.

Nonprofit group ForKids brought 16 kids to the Suffolk Department of Public Works where they learned several things such how a street sign is designed and manufactured in the Sign Shop, receiving a demonstration on how a paint truck paints the road marking, and getting up close while learning how a traffic signal operates.



They also visited the Mosquito Control Laboratory and spoke with the biologists who monitor the mosquito populations in the City and received a tour of the many different vehicles Public Works uses to maintain the roads.

ForKids provides services to local families and children experiencing homelessness across Southeastern Virginia. Their education program includes after-school tutoring as well as summer programs for the children.

