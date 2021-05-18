Suffolk delivers 2021 State of the City Address

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk will hold this year’s State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon.

The Hampton Roads Chamber is hosting the State of The City Series virtually this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Suffolk Mayor Michael Duman is slated to deliver his first State of the City Address live from the Suffolk Center for the Cultural Arts Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

