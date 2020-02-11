Suffolk crews respond to fire on Meade Parkway Monday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk fire officials say they responded to a fire on Meade Parkway Monday night.

The City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 2000 block of Meade Parkway Monday for a fire at a commercial location.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke coming from a vent in the roof. Firefighters investigated to find a bathroom fan had caught fire and extended into the ductwork to the roof.

Insulation around the ductwork showed some signs of heat damage and has been removed by firefighters.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire is under control as of around 9 p.m.

