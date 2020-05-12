Suffolk couple gifted free roof replacement

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Robert and Sherri Sykes have raised their family in their Suffolk home.

However, a leaky roof that’s too expensive to replace has caused them multiple headaches.

That’s where Wholesale Roofers General Manager Aaron Blackwell came in.

“A lot of people are going through a lot of hard times. In business, we’re so busy just trying to keep the business going or build a business, but there are people that are struggling, people that are going through difficult times, so when you can do something like this it means a lot,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell met with the couple back in 2018, but they couldn’t afford a new roof. A year later, they called back again, and that’s when he decided to make some calls.

“We started thinking ‘What if we can get them a roof?’ So that’s how it got started,” he said.

Tuesday morning, 10 On Your Side, went out with Blackwell and some of his team members as they surprised Sheri Sykes with the good news.

A few minutes later, her husband, Robert Sykes showed up, saying this was the answer to their prayers.

“It was bad because she called me one day and said the light in the back room is full of water, so we had to turn the light off, take the shade off of it, take the bulbs out of it, and just let it dry out. It’s gotten where there are spots all over the back. It was time for a roof,” Robert Sykes said.

The couple says they were close to selling the home because of roof issues they didn’t have the money to fix.

They say it’s been a long road, but God always pulls through.

“This is the most blessed event that is amazing for us besides my children. This is very heart-wrenching. I don’t want to cry on camera but it feels so good to have somebody love you that much,” said Sherri Sykes.

Blackwell says it was a team effort because another company donated the shingles.

He’s looking forward to it becoming a tradition of giving back.

“We think it’s something we’re going to start doing yearly. We think every year we’re going to look at everyone that’s gotten a roof from us or everyone that tried to get a roof from us and try to give it back because it’s exciting. The good book says it’s more of a blessing to give than to receive,” Blackwell said.

The roof replacement will begin in about three weeks — and they even got to pick out the shingle colors.

