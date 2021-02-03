Suffolk council votes against allowing new councilman to bid on $157,000 city landscaping contract

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A newly-elected Suffolk Councilman cannot submit a sealed bid to win back a $157,000 lawn maintenance contract he previously had with the city.

As 10 On Your Side reported last week, when Councilman LeOtis Williams won his seat, the Suffolk city purchasing department sent him a notice in January that the contract would not be renewed due to potential conflicts of interest in awarding a city contract to a sitting councilman.

Williams reached out to the Virginia Conflict of Interest and Ethics Advisory Council, which advised that for Williams to be able to bid for the contract, the council must pass a resolution supporting it. That resolution would need to say that Williams having the contract would be in the best interest of the city taxpayers.

But on Wednesday, City Council members shut the door on that possibility for Williams.

Council members Roger Fawcett, Donald Goldberg, and Timothy Johnson voted against allowing Williams to bid on the city contract. Mayor Mike Duman and Councilman Lue Ward voted for Williams. Vice Mayor Leroy Bennett abstained.

So, Williams lost the chance at the contract 3-2 with one member abstaining. Williams was not allowed to vote.

Williams’ business, LW’s Lawn Service, was paid $157,000 by the city to landscape several city-owned properties, including Suffolk City Hall, the grounds of Riddicks Folley, next door at the Suffolk Visitors Center and Pavilion. The business also cares for 12 other city properties and a few cemeteries.

Last week, Williams said during a press conference that losing that significant of a contract could mean his employees lose their jobs in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday ahead of the council meeting, a group of Williams’ workers protested outside Suffolk City Hall.

They said they were calling on Suffolk City Council to save their jobs and allow Williams to bid on the contract.