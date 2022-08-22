SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council candidate Art Bredemeyer has been disqualified from appearing on the November ballot after a staffer allegedly forged dozens of signatures on submitted petitions.

The Suffolk Electoral Board’s vote was 3-0 on Monday to remove him from the ballot.

Bredemeyer was running for the “Suffolk Borough” seat, which will now be uncontested this fall.

At last Tuesday’s Suffolk Electoral Board meeting, WAVY’s Andy Fox discovered that at least 78 of 225 signatures are believed to have been forged.

Bredemeyer’s campaign worker, Dana Cooper, is accused of forging the signatures, and had sworn under oath the names were accurate. The punishment if she’s found guilty is a felony with maximum fine of up to $2,500 and/or imprisonment of up to 10 years. She’s also accused of not living at the address she claimed when she submitted the petitions.

Bredemeyer has denied involvement and had said he didn’t “want to be on the ballot illegitimately” in the wake of the allegations.

“I am embarrassed for myself and these people because we were taken advantage of by this person [who sent out and collected and submitted petitions] and I’m sorry,” Bredemeyer said.

Bredemeyer has the right to appeal, but at the moment John Rector is now the sole candidate for the seat.

Rector told WAVY on Monday: “It is a sad day in Suffolk politics. Voters deserve to have a choice. I look forward to representing the citizens of the Suffolk Borough.”

This is a breaking article and will be updated.