Suffolk community mourning after elementary school student dies; division offering counseling

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk schools community is mourning after a student at Hillpoint Elementary School died recently.

“Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student. Out of respect for the family, we will not release the student’s name and will do our part to guard the privacy of the family,” division Superintendent John B. Gordon III wrote in a letter to families Tuesday.

The school division will offer counseling and support services to students and staff.

“A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress for some students. If you feel that your children are having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings to help them work through their grief or concerns,” the division wrote.

The school division did not release the student’s cause or date of death.

The letter did include information about how to stop the spread of COVID-19, and urged families to speak to their students about prevention measures.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as they fondly remember their classmate. We will continue to support our Suffolk Public Schools Community as we navigate our way through these tough times,” Gordon wrote.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.