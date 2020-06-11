Suffolk community, law enforcement walk together in march for black justice

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Faith leaders in Suffolk hosted a march for black justice that drew several hundred demonstrators.

The group said they’re sending the message that they won’t be silent anymore.

Pastors who spoke said what happened to George Floyd and other black men before him has to stop.

A parade of people flooded Main Street Wednesday evening — a force to be reckoned with in the fight for change.

“I think the size of the crowd speaks to how important this is and how we need to come together and find real solutions to these real problems,” said Katie Farris, a demonstrator.

Police officers and sheriff deputies walked with the crowd in a show of solidarity.

“They know we’re going to be out here with them because we stand behind them 100 percent,” said Suffolk Sheriff Everett Harris.

People who marched told 10 On Your Side their message is clear.

“The color of your skin does not matter at all and we should all just realize that and love everybody,” said Alani Farris.

Pastors said the black community’s struggle for equality isn’t anything new but this time around, they feel the future looks promising.

“We’ve never seen this many people of this many different races and be as serious about this issue. I think we’re on the cusp of change,” said Ben Fitzgerald, lead pastor of Zion Community Church.

However, pastors said marching isn’t enough. Action is needed too.

“We’re going to come together with a plan and we’re going to present it to City Council. We’re going to go into our neighborhoods ourselves and we’re going to make a difference,” said Bishop A.S. Hall, with Balm Church in Suffolk.

Hall said they won’t settle for the removal of Confederate monuments alone.

“We want to see change for black people. We want to see legislative change. We want to see change across the board,” Hall said. “We want to get the awareness out that black lives matter. We will not stand for injustice anymore.”

Latest Posts: