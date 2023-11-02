SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Paul D. Camp Community College in Suffolk closed around noon Thursday because of a power outage impacting the campus and surrounding area.

About 1,159 customers were without power, according to Dominion Energy, including the Suffolk campus of Paul D. Camp Community College. Power was restored to all customers as of 2:24 p.m.

All students with on-campus and hybrid classes have been advised to reach out to their instructors for class assignments.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Dominion Energy Outage Map showed more than 500 customers remained without power in the area around the Westhaven Lakes community.

Screenshot of Dominion Energy Outage Map taken at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2023.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said the cause of the outage “was someone on an excavator doing demolition work on Pitchkettle Road, between McKinley and Garfield avenues.” The excavator damaged a power pole, which caused the outage shortly after 11 a.m. The excavator, according to the spokesperson, was doing work for Dominion Energy.