Suffolk coffee shop pouring into community through espressos and education

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY)- Owners of a Suffolk business are hoping to pour financial literacy into the community through their coffee shop.

The Wall Street Cafe opened in late October and is located downtown.

From the outside, it looks like any other shop but once customers walk in, it’s like stepping into a new world.

“Just like it says ‘Where business and deals are done over a great cup of coffee.’ So, it’s not just the coffee you’re going to get here. It’s the atmosphere and the culture,” said co-owner Danita Hayes.

Hayes and Domenick Epps, who is the other co-owner, also work in real estate together.

Epps says he got the idea to start the shop from God and brought the idea to Hayes.

“When the vision came to us, it was to be a staple in the community for people to come together and network and learn about financial literacy, just teaching the community about financial literacy, real estate, and investing,” she said. ” So we could do something different in our generation to stop generational poverty but to build generational wealth.”

Hayes says customers ask them financial questions all the time whether it’s about real estate, the stock market, or foreign exchange.

The shop is also decorated with financial themes and includes a massive financial history time and photos of their inspirations that pays tribute to Wall Street in New York City as well as the Black Wall Streets that existed in the 20th century. The one in Tulsa, Oklahoma was violently destroyed in 1921.

“We want to focus on the positive. We want to focus on what the African American community was able to do on their own. They had their own businesses. They had their own airport, their own airplanes. Wall Street Cafe is basically a merger of Black Wall Street and Wall Street in New York. When you come to Wall Street Cafe, not only are you going to get great food, great coffee, you’ll be educated on the stock market, on foreign exchange, entrepreneurship, real estate. It’s a great place for networking,” she said.

In addition to the timeline, another wall in the coffee shop is sentimental to the owners.

Customers who have visited for the first time are allowed to sign their signatures in support.

“It makes us extremely excited. When I get to come and see the names of the individuals that I idolized growing up, people I looked up to, and individuals who showed support whether I was playing sports or doing much or through the church. So to me, Wall Street Cafe is not just our business, it’s everyone’s business,” Epps said.

Epps hopes they’ll continue to get the community’s support for the business and believes one day it will expand behind Suffolk.

“This brand is going to be world wide. It just started here in Suffolk,” he said.

Wall Street Cafe is available for business meetings.

Hayes says they have educational events such as Florex Mondays and Real Estate Wednesdays at noon.

