Suffolk City Manager Patrick Roberts to resign

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Manager Patrick Roberts has informed city leaders he plans to resign.

Several members of the Suffolk City Council confirmed the news to 10 On Your Side on Friday.

Roberts, a Portsmouth native and Virginia Military Institute alumnus, has led the city since 2015. He had previously served as deputy city manager from 2008 to 2015 and as assistant director in the Department of Planning and Community Development before then.

It’s unclear when Roberts will leave, but council members say “it’s a sad day for Suffolk.”

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.

