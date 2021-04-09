Suffolk City Council to hold special meeting to consider city manager candidates

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council is set to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, April 14 to consider possible candidates for the city manager position.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at Suffolk City Hall.

The meeting is open to the public.

Officials said those interested in attending the Special City Council Meeting should arrive at City Hall as early as possible due to social distancing requirements.

The meeting will be aired live on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and live-streamed.