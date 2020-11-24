Suffolk City Council to hold special meeting about city assessor candidates

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council will hold a special meeting next week for “discussion and interviews of prospective candidates” for the city assessor position.

Suffolk City Hall will be accessible to the public during that time.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30 in the City Council Chamber at City Hall, 442 West Washington Street, the city wrote in a news release.

Those interested in attending should arrive early because there’s less available seating due to physical distancing requirements.

Face coverings will also be required.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and on the Suffolk website.

