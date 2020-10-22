Suffolk City Council to hold public special meeting discussing Interim City Assessor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City officials announced Thursday that they will be holding a special meeting to discuss the appointment of the Interim City Assessor.

The public meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. in the City Council Chamber located inside Suffolk City Hall at 442 West Washington Street.

“Suffolk City Hall will be accessible to the general public for this limited purpose only. Interested parties should arrive at City Hall as early as possible due to less available seating due to social distancing requirements,” city officials said in a statement released Thursday. “Members of City Council and City Staff that will be in attendance during the special meeting will also adhere to all social distancing recommendations.”

Face coverings will be required inside and officials say the staff has increased sanitizing of common surfaces.

The meeting will be aired live on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and live-streamed here.

