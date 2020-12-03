Suffolk City Council to hold another special meeting on city assessor candidates

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City Council will hold another special meeting next week to discuss the prospective candidates for the city assessor position.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 9, at noon in the City Council Chamber at City Hall, 442 West Washington Street, the city wrote in a news release.

Those interested in attending should arrive early due to minimal seating to allow for physical distancing requirements.

Face coverings will also be required.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and on the Suffolk website.

Suffolk City Hall will be accessible to the public during that time.

