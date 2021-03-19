Suffolk City Council to conduct Special Meeting for the position of City Manager

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk’s City Council will conduct a Special Meeting on Wednesday, March 24 for the purpose of considering prospective candidates for the position of City Manager.

The meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the City Council Chamber located inside Suffolk City Hall.

“While these certainly remain trying times for all of our citizens, the business of local government must continue so that the needs of all citizens can be met now and, in the future, the city said in a press release.”

The city said as they are aware of the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, “the adherence of requirements by law for public meetings must still be followed.”

One of those requirements is that the meeting must be advertised as being open to the public.

It is the public’s decision to whether they wish to attend or not.

Officials said those interested in attending the Special City Council Meeting should arrive at City Hall as early as possible due to social distancing requirements.

The meeting will be aired live on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and live-streamed.